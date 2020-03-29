Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Holdings in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. ArcelorMittal SA has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal SA will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

MT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.