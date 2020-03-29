Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,418 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDRX. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 957,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 339,870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,464,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,187,000 after purchasing an additional 143,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000.

In related news, CEO Paul Black bought 33,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $243,913.26. Also, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $453,743.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,113.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cfra dropped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $6.59 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

