Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HHC. Piper Sandler lowered Howard Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Layne purchased 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,853.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,111.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Orrock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $189,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,719 shares of company stock valued at $648,336. Corporate insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.87. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $135.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $284.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.45 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

