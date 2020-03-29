Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 3,270 Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,270 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

NYSE AWI opened at $79.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.47. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $111.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 76.46% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

