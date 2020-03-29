Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 4,414 Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Visteon in the third quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Visteon by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 23.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,771,000 after buying an additional 41,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000.

In related news, Director Robert Manzo purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.86 per share, for a total transaction of $133,720.00. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

