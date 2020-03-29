Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 13,289 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 309.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 378.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $23.13.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Sunday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In related news, Director John L. Dixon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,258.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin A. Hoover purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,677.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 54,754 shares of company stock worth $667,034 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.