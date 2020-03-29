Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 2,397 Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Triton International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triton International by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. Triton International Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.22.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). Triton International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triton International Ltd will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

In other news, Director Claude Germain bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

