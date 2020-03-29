Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $117.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.26 and its 200 day moving average is $150.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $166.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $1,562,893.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,931,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,680,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $1,306,048.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,913,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,763,320.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,874 shares of company stock worth $20,123,105. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

