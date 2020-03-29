Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at $709,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at $1,645,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Shares of USM opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.88. United States Cellular Corp has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

