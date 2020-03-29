Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,609,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 741.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 120,250 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CEVA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $1,139,465.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen raised their target price on CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on CEVA to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

CEVA opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $529.06 million, a P/E ratio of 150.36, a P/E/G ratio of 79.47 and a beta of 1.29. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.39 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

