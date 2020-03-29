Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RVI opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Retail Value Inc has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $38.85.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.74 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RVI shares. ValuEngine raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Retail Value Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

