Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $323,000 Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

NYSE EPAM opened at $175.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

