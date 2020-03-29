Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $358,000 Stake in Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 127,775 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.13% of Habit Restaurants worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 490.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HABT shares. Maxim Group downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Habit Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:HABT opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. Habit Restaurants Inc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $365.02 million, a P/E ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Habit Restaurants Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

