Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 225.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after purchasing an additional 257,758 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 647,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.94.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $47,669.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

