Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $255,000 in Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.15% of Alpine Income Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $952,000.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINE. B. Riley began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

