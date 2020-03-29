Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $259,000 in Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $28.78.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frequency Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

