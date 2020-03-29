Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $372,000 in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of AES by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in AES by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 77,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in AES by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 318,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in AES by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,305,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. AES’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.01.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski bought 9,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77. Also, Director John B. Morse, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

