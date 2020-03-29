Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,013,000 after purchasing an additional 577,028 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,769 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,245,000 after purchasing an additional 187,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 755.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 418,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,965,000 after purchasing an additional 369,888 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WST stock opened at $141.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.13 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

WST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

