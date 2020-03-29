Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $290,000 Investment in Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.13% of Joint at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter valued at $10,174,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. THB Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 177,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 37.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 69,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JYNT. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Joint from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In other Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $25,266.15. Also, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 42,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $570,446.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 210,601 shares of company stock worth $2,423,189 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JYNT opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.60 million, a PE ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Joint Corp has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 million. Joint had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 92.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Joint Corp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

