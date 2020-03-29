Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $297,000 Investment in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,552,000 after acquiring an additional 221,181 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $12,907,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $11,024,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $9,219,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $7,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD opened at $90.56 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.08. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.22.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.