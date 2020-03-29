Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $365,000 Investment in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 13.71, a current ratio of 13.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

