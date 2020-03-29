Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $369,000 Investment in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.06% of Fly Leasing at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLY. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Fly Leasing from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

NYSE:FLY opened at $6.98 on Friday. Fly Leasing Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $135.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.94 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. Fly Leasing’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Fly Leasing Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

