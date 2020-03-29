Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $373,000 Investment in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 324.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

Get RMR Group alerts:

RMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

RMR stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.32. RMR Group Inc has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.50.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, analysts predict that RMR Group Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR).

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.