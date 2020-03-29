Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $394,000 Investment in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.09% of NeoPhotonics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 84.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,079 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.38 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.41.

NeoPhotonics Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

