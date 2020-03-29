Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Flex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,034,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,970,000 after acquiring an additional 83,667 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Flex by 14.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 177,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Flex by 7.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 19.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,196,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 192,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

FLEX opened at $8.05 on Friday. Flex Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $304,253.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $973,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,030,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,382,042.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,285. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.