Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHF opened at $7.96 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $172.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.62.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 45.98%. The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

In other news, insider Marco A. Collazos acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart D. Aronson acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 168,225 shares of company stock worth $1,849,775. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

