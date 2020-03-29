Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 15,709 Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 666.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.08% of Jernigan Capital worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCAP. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCAP opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.53. Jernigan Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JCAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jernigan Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In related news, Director James D. Dondero sold 26,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $256,602.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $199,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,621 shares of company stock worth $661,037 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

