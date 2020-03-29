Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 2,076 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,402,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,454,000 after purchasing an additional 82,119 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,993,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,043 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 722,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 498,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIOD. ValuEngine raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

DIOD opened at $37.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.39. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.67.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 33,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $1,603,460.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,530.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $156,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $2,000,616 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

