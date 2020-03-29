Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 2,329 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,193,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 65,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 924,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,691 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 132,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 43,731 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a market cap of $969.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.16. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $42.14.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.83 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NVMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

