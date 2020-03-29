Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Shares in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,347 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,594,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,640,000 after buying an additional 4,524,900 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,319,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,826,000 after buying an additional 2,770,328 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 41,914,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,521,000 after buying an additional 2,393,728 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 12,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,800,000 after buying an additional 1,832,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,950,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,997,000 after buying an additional 1,405,276 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.76. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 13.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.0032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

