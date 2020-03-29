Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,942,000 after purchasing an additional 54,763 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,444,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,001,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after purchasing an additional 72,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,283,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,488,000 after purchasing an additional 177,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
Shares of BTI opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.64.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.6721 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.
British American Tobacco Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.
