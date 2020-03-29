Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,942,000 after purchasing an additional 54,763 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,444,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,001,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after purchasing an additional 72,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,283,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,488,000 after purchasing an additional 177,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.6721 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.