Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 2,110 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 141,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 570,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,071,000 after acquiring an additional 112,689 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,918,000 after acquiring an additional 96,498 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 243,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $149.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.07. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 48.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.75.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

