Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Holdings in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,694 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,391,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,685,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion and a PE ratio of -230.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.76. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Dan Fougere sold 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $8,669,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,561,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,127,441 shares of company stock valued at $45,417,973 in the last three months.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

