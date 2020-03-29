Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,493 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,966,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,922,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 312,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 122,447 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,520,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,750,000 after purchasing an additional 88,934 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti lowered their price target on EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average of $67.80.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.25 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

