Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 105,386 Shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its position in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 105,386 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in KEMET were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in KEMET by 4,896.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,432,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,371 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of KEMET in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 70,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KEMET in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,793,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,232 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 139,049 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KEMET alerts:

Shares of KEM stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. KEMET Co. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $27.61.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. KEMET’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KEMET Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM).

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.