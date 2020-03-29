Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 2,008 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.09% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $24.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $186.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GHL. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

