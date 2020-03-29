Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 32,592 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,592 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after acquiring an additional 665,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,605,000 after buying an additional 664,590 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,566,000 after buying an additional 476,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $22,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK opened at $29.87 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

