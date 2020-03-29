Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 37,184 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,184 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.05% of AngioDynamics worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3,887.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $403.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

