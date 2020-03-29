Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $287,000 Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. TheStreet lowered Commercial Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.61.

CMC opened at $13.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.30%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

