Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,557,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after purchasing an additional 46,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Materion by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 793,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,194,000 after buying an additional 44,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after buying an additional 44,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $281,234.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,234.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Materion Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09. The company has a market cap of $735.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Materion had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materion Corp will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTRN. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

