Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MAT. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra increased their target price on Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Mattel stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. Mattel has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. Equities analysts predict that Mattel will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,264,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,665,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

