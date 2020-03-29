MCP Master Income Trust (MXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of ASX:MXT opened at A$1.57 ($1.11) on Friday. MCP Master Income Trust has a 1-year low of A$1.34 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of A$2.09 ($1.48). The company’s fifty day moving average is A$1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.03.

About MCP Master Income Trust

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

