Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.56 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Medpace in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Medpace stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average is $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Medpace has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $109.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,278,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,434,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,022,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 112,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,391,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

