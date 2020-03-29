Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Shares of MBIN opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $24.79.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.