MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Price Down 9.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) fell 9.4% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MGM Resorts International traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.19, 36,938,926 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 120% from the average session volume of 16,756,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGM. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,950,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 578.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,071,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,999,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,508 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.58.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

