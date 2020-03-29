Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,241 shares of company stock worth $1,844,145 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

