Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MBCN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

MBCN stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $100.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Toth purchased 1,000 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

