Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NCR were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,325,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,833,000 after acquiring an additional 318,222 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NCR by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NCR from $34.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised NCR from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Standpoint Research began coverage on NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCR news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez acquired 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bedore acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

