Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.84.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $400,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSM stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.42.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

