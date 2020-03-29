Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,199 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,455,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,438,000 after purchasing an additional 132,607 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,258,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,657,000 after purchasing an additional 478,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,936,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 546,312 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

